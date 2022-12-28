Click to Skip Ad
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature

José Adorno
By
Updated 3 hours ago
Published Dec 28th, 2022 9:56AM EST
WhatsApp
Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them.

With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp users on the desktop will be able select multiple conversations at once.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on this new “Select Chat” action within the chat menu. When this feature is available, users can mark multiple chats as read, unread, or mute. As of now, it’s unclear when the app will release this function.

WhatsApp select multiple chats featureImage source: WABetaInfo

Currently, WhatsApp is also testing a Catalyst version of its macOS app. Once it’s available to all users, this universal app will open the path for the company to offer a long-awaited iPad app. This function is said to arrive alongside multi-device support 2.0. As of now, users can connect to only a handful of devices without their smartphones nearby.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out a new undo Delete for Me option. The announcement was made by the head of the app, Will Cathcart:

“We’ve added the option to undo ‘Delete for Me’ for those times when you mean to delete for everyone but you accidentally deleted for just yourself,” says Cathcart in a tweet.

In addition, WhatsApp has released the ability to use the app without your phone nearby this past year, expanded the limit of participants in a group, added Reactions, and even the ability to hide from people when you’re online.

It’s important to note that some features take a bit longer to be available to all users, as WhatsApp rolls out these functions in small batches to make sure everything is working just fine.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

