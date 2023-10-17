WhatsApp for Android adds support for passkeys

WhatsApp is the latest app to support passkeys, a simple yet more secure way to log in without needing a password. The announcement from the company says this feature is currently available for Android users, but it’s unclear when it will arrive on its iOS counterpart.

With passkey support, WhatsApp users can log back in using their face, fingerprint, or PIN to unlock their account. To add this new login method, WhatsApp explains that it needs to verify your phone number.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

Interestingly, this news comes a week after Google announced it would make passkeys available in all of its services. Although this passwordless sign-in method has been available for Gmail since May 2023, the company is expanding to all services. Many other apps and services have also added passkey support, such as 1Password, Nintendo, Amazon, and more.

With iOS 17, Apple introduced the feature to make it easier to log into accounts using the device’s built-in authentication, like a fingerprint, Face ID, or a PIN code. WhatsApp clearly wants to join in by moving users away from passwords as much as possible.

As more companies push towards using passkeys to log into different apps and services, you’re bound to see more and more of them nudging you towards these updated security options.

If you don’t find passkey support on your WhatsApp account, keep checking the app’s latest updates to Android, as some features take a while to roll out to all users.

Once this feature is available, you can find it under the settings panel – and I strongly recommend you set it up.

BGR will let you know once WhatsApp enables passkey support for iPhone users.