visionOS beta 4 now available for Apple Vision Pro headset

Alongside iOS 17.1 beta 2, Apple has finally released a new version of visionOS beta. In the fourth testing version, Cupertino is still improving the upcoming operating system of the Apple Vision Pro, its first spatial computer, set to be released in early 2024. Currently, developers can try a simulator of how Apple Vision Pro will work on Xcode. Here’s what you need to know.

With previous versions of the visionOS beta, Apple has added:

visionOS automatically checks if display adjustment is required the first time you put on Apple Vision Pro. Press and hold the Digital Crown until you see a green check mark. If you’re unable to complete adjustment, contact your WWDR representative. You can readjust your displays in Settings > Eyes & Hands > Adjust Display Alignment. (109802097)

To Force Quit an app, hold both the Digital Crown and top button for 2 seconds. Select the desired app from the list which appears, then select the Force Quit button. (111057029)

To quickly re-enroll eye or hand tracking, press the top button 4 times. (111057263)

For FaceTime, it lets developers access spatial Persona placeholders by downloading the developer profile. You can enable the Persona placeholder in the Developer settings.

visionOS was introduced during the WWDC 2023 keynote alongside Apple Vision Pro. While Apple’s spatial computer will only land in the US in early 2024, developers can already try to make their apps work on this new platform or at least try how to interact with this product, while it’s impossible to have one.

Vision Pro offers familiar apps such as Apple TV, Music, Mindfulness, Freeform, Safari, Photos, Mail, Messages, and Keynote. They are always synced with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iCloud.

These apps can expand fully into your space, like during a Mindfulness session, where you can create a private moment of calm. With Environments, you can transform your surroundings with landscapes, letting apps grow beyond the dimensions of your room and create the perfect place to focus.

visionOS has a new App Store, which will launch with Vision Pro featuring apps built for this new operating system, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps.

Alongside visionOS beta 4, Apple has also seeded beta 2 of iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and tvOS 17.1. You can learn everything about the upcoming visionOS operating system below.