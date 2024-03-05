Updated Apple Pencil rumored to launch this month, hopefully with new iPads

Another leaker corroborates a new Apple Pencil is coming this March. This time, this rumor was shared by Weibo user Instant Digital (via MacRumors). Unfortunately, they don’t share much besides the fact that Apple wants to unveil a new Pencil after over five years without an update.

Instant Digital has a mixed track record, as they were right about the yellow iPhone 14 and regular iPhone 15 models frosted back glass. However, they were wrong about iOS 17 features and a possible iPad Air that could have been released last October.

That said, this Weibo leaker isn’t the only one predicting a new Apple Pencil. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently said at least one new model could be launched “in the next several weeks.”

Gurman was right about Apple not planning to hold an event this March, as he expected press releases instead of a keynote. While some people expected the new OLED iPad Pro to be unveiled as soon as today, Bloomberg’s journalist has reported that it might come later this month, as a “special version of iOS 17.4 for the new iPad Pro isn’t scheduled to be ready until the end of the month.”

What do we know about a new Apple Pencil?

Previously, X leaker Majin Bu said Apple was readying an Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips, which would improve drawing, technical drawing, and painting techniques. Still, no other report has corroborated this supposed change.

On the other hand, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito discovered that Apple is working on enabling the Find My feature for an upcoming Pencil model. Although it’s unclear at this moment if the next Pencil would work like a MagSafe Wallet or AirTag, at least iPadOS could always remind you when you attach the Pencil to your iPad. This was found in a version of iOS 17.4 coding.

Besides that, little is known about a future Pencil, although I think Apple could learn a thing or two from the USB-C model.

BGR will let you know once Apple unveils this new accessory and its upcoming tablets.