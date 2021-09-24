Unreleased MacBook Pro details were just leaked by Apple itself

The first Apple event of the season brought us various new products less than two weeks ago. Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and a brand new iPad. But the company has a few more exciting products scheduled for a 2021 release, according to rumors. Reports say that Apple might host an additional press conference later this fall. That’s where it’ll introduce the redesigned MacBook Pro laptops and other new products. We think we already know much of what to expect from the new MacBooks. But Apple might have just dropped another detail about the new laptops in an accidental leak.

The big MacBook Pro screen upgrade

The redesigned MacBook Pro has appeared in a variety of rumors from various insiders throughout the year. Early rumors said that Apple wanted to unveil the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models at WWDC in June. Apple’s own YouTube videos for the show included references to an “M1X MacBook Pro” device that doesn’t exist. M1X is the purported name of Apple’s next-generation M-series chip.

Insiders familiar with Apple’s plans offered the same MacBook Pro predictions. The new laptops would feature a redesigned chassis with additional ports and a MagSafe connector. Aside from USB-C, the MacBook Pros will support HDMI and SD cards, those rumors said.

The display also represents a big update for the 2021 MacBook Pro series. While Apple already sells a 16-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro, it never launched a 14-inch model. That’s changing this year. More importantly, both devices will supposedly feature mini-LED screens. Earlier this year, Apple unveiled the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the first tablet to feature a mini-LED display.

macOS Monterey beta spills display secrets

Apple just released the seventh beta of macOS Monterey, its newest operating system update for Mac. A MacRumors reader discovered new display resolutions in the latest beta. The display specs undoubtedly fit the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that haven’t yet been released.

The new screen resolutions are “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina.” As expected, they do not fit any existing Mac computers. The current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a native resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the 13-inch Pro has a 2560 x 1600 screen.

The new display resolutions indicate Apple will upgrade pixel density to around 250 pixels per inch. The current pixel density sits at 226-227 pixels per inch.

As always, these leaks remain unconfirmed until Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro models. However, they come from Apple’s own macOS software. This indicates Apple plans to use these particular displays in the near future. The only possible Macs that would warrant displays this impressive are the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

With the iPhone 13 event over, Apple might soon announce more details about its 2021 MacBook Pro models. Apple is expected to hold another virtual keynote next month. But the company might also just announce the new laptops in a press release.