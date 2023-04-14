Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 GPT 5 Watch Yellowstone Snapchat Dark Mode Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023
Home Tech Computers

Unreleased 15-inch M2 MacBook Air discovered in developer log

José Adorno
By
Published Apr 14th, 2023 2:57PM EDT
2022 MacBook Air Design Epic Health
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

For this past year, rumors said Apple is readying a 15-inch MacBook Air. With the redesigned model almost celebrating its first year of launch, analysis led people to believe that the Cupertino firm could be preparing this release alongside a new M3 processor.

Now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple will launch this 15-inch MacBook Air but with the M2 chip, while a version with the M3 processor is in the works for a later date. The company would release this machine “to entice shoppers after the worst Mac slump since the dot-com bust in 2000.”

According to the journalist, this 15-inch MacBook Air has similar specifications to the current M2 MacBook model but with a larger, higher-resolution display. This information was found in developer logs because the company needs to test this computer’s compatibility with third-party apps before releasing it.

Gurman says this MacBook will continue offering four high-performance and four efficiency cores. It features 8GB of RAM, which is what the base model M2 MacBook Air already provides. Interestingly enough, this device is running macOS 14 – the upcoming operating system for Mac computers.

The screen resolution of the Mac 15,3 is equal to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Gurman raises the possibility that the larger Air would run “the same resolution” as the MacBook Pro but with “slightly less sharpness.”

When will Apple launch the M3 chip? Is it coming with the MacBook Air?

According to Gurman, “bigger changes to the Mac” will come with the release of an M3 chip with the 3nm production process. That said, the journalist doesn’t give a timeframe for the base model but says Apple plans to refresh the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the first half of 2024, meaning the M3 Pro and M3 Max would land in less than a year from now.

The M3 chip could be used for the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 24-inch iMac, and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apparently, all of these Macs are being tested by Apple running macOS 14, but their release date is unclear.

Don’t Miss: 15-inch MacBook Air doesn’t need the M3 to become a best-selling laptop

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News