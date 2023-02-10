Uber driver’s app is about to get Apple CarPlay support

An e-mail sent to Uber drivers and viewed by TechCrunch says the app will soon support CarPlay. That said, drivers that rely on an iPhone will have a better experience when starting trips and navigating through rides, as it will appear on the car’s dashboard.

This feature is already rolling out to drivers across the US, and it will be available to everyone by the end of the month. CarPlay is a smarter and safer way for people to use their iPhones while driving, as they can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and enjoy their favorite music.

The interface is available on the car’s built-in display, and with that, Uber drivers will benefit from a bigger screen, which will make it easier to use the navigation system, including the heat maps when demand is high, etc.

To see if your Uber driver’s app already supports CarPlay, follow these steps:

Open the app on your iPhone and tap Go to go online;

Connect your iPhone to your car via cable or wirelessly;

Once connected, open CarPlay, and see if the interface changes

The future of driving is about to change with a new CarPlay experience

Image source: Apple Inc.

Besides that, Apple’s working on a revamped CarPlay experience that will be available later in 2023. This next generation of the platform will bring the ultimate iPhone experience for the car, as it will provide content for all the driver’s screens, including the instrument cluster.

The new CarPlay will ensure a cohesive design experience that Apple calls it’s “the very best of your car and your iPhone.” Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls will be handled right from CarPlay. Personalization options will range from widgets to select curated gauge cluster designs to make it unique to the driver.

As Apple is partnering with manufacturers, it’s still unclear which will be the first car to support this integration.