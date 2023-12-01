The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are exceptionally great Android devices, leveraging a lot of Google’s work with AI to bring a lot to the table. Our resident smartphone review expert, Christian de Looper, was a big fan in his Pixel 8 Pro review, but now reports say Google is slated to release Video Boost and another highly anticipated AI zoom feature this month, and it could make the Pixel 8 Pro even better.

When Google released the Pixel 8 Pro in October, the flagship device offered a firsthand look at Google’s deep dive into using AI to help make its devices better. The company has been leaning hard on machine learning in the past several years, but the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro saw it fully embrace generative AI as part of its core system.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro use AI to help you find the best version of your photos. Image source: Google

Now, Google plans to expand on what AI is capable of doing with the Pixel 8 Pro by adding a new Video Boost feature, as well as an AI-powered super zoom called Zoom Enhance. Now, longtime leaker Max Weinbach says that the release of these anticipated features could come as early as this month.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s Video Boost feature is intended to make it much easier to capture HDR+ videos, by sending one copy of the video to the cloud, where Google’s computational photography models can adjust various options such as lighting, color grading, graininess, and more. Video Boost will also enable Night Sight Video on the device, making it easier to capture videos in low-light environments.

Zoom Enhance will make taking photos and videos easier by using generative AI to sharpen the details in photos taken using high zoom levels. Both features are set to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro and will make the already exceptional Pixel 8 Pro camera even more powerful.