Twitter is suffering a major outage around the world right now

Twitter suffered a global outage on the morning of Thursday, July 14th. Starting just before 8:00 AM ET, Twitter’s website and its app stopped working for users. The website would load, but nothing appeared on it. Eventually, the website stopped loading altogether. Users began seeing error messages and were unable to log in to their accounts.

Twitter outage brings the website offline

Based on Downdetector’s outage reports, the issues began cropping up at around 7:49 AM ET. Interestingly, the Twitter status page has claimed “All Systems Operational” throughout the outage. It also notes that no incidents have been reported today.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but the service started to come back online at around 8:40 AM ET. A majority of the comments on Downdetector suggest that virtually everyone is now able to access the social media platform once again.

As noted by The Verge, it’s been months since Twitter has been down for such a long stretch. Back in February, the platform crashed twice in the same week. Twitter Support tweeted that it was due to “a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.” The account hasn’t tweeted about this outage.

UPDATE | July 14th at 9:14 AM ET: Twitter’s support team finally acknowledged the issue:

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

As we learn more about what happened, we’ll continue to update this article.