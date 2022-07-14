Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Twitter is suffering a major outage around the world right now

HomeTechNews
July 14th, 2022 at 8:56 AM
By
Twitter logo

Twitter suffered a global outage on the morning of Thursday, July 14th. Starting just before 8:00 AM ET, Twitter’s website and its app stopped working for users. The website would load, but nothing appeared on it. Eventually, the website stopped loading altogether. Users began seeing error messages and were unable to log in to their accounts.

Twitter outage brings the website offline

Based on Downdetector’s outage reports, the issues began cropping up at around 7:49 AM ET. Interestingly, the Twitter status page has claimed “All Systems Operational” throughout the outage. It also notes that no incidents have been reported today.

Twitter outage reports from Downdetector on July 14th.
Twitter outage reports from Downdetector on July 14th. Image source: Downdetector

It is unclear what caused the outage, but the service started to come back online at around 8:40 AM ET. A majority of the comments on Downdetector suggest that virtually everyone is now able to access the social media platform once again.

As noted by The Verge, it’s been months since Twitter has been down for such a long stretch. Back in February, the platform crashed twice in the same week. Twitter Support tweeted that it was due to “a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.” The account hasn’t tweeted about this outage.

UPDATE | July 14th at 9:14 AM ET: Twitter’s support team finally acknowledged the issue:

As we learn more about what happened, we’ll continue to update this article.

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

More Tech

Latest News