Twitter Blue will reportedly cost $11 on iPhone and $7 on the web

Elon Musk botched his first big move after purchasing Twitter, the Twitter Blue in-app subscription that allowed anyone to add a blue “verification” check to their profile without actually getting through the verification process. Twitter Blue lived for about a day on the iPhone as an in-app purchase option, as impersonators dealt a devastating and very public humiliation to Musk’s initiative.

Twitter Blue is coming back, however, complete with actual verification. And it’ll continue to be available as an in-app purchase. But the price is changing compared to the original $8 cost. According to a new report, it’ll be more expensive on iPhone ($11) and cheaper on the web ($7).

A person familiar with the changes revealed Twitter’s plans to The Information (via MacRumors). Any veteran iPhone user will figure out why Twitter Blue would cost more on iPhone than on the web, especially if they’ve been following the Twitter drama since Elon Musk took over.

Apple’s App Store operates under strict rules, which include a 30% cut from app revenues. The fee applies to one-time purchases and subscriptions. Musk already criticized Apple’s business model, joining an increasing number of voices who aren’t happy with the 30% cut.

Other companies have criticized Apple’s fee before. And others have charged more for digital content sold over the App Store than the web.

But Twitter can’t afford to lose Apple. Musk later walked back his comments as he met with Tim Cook. Apple is also one of the biggest advertisers on Twitter. And Musk’s sudden and controversial moves have hurt Twitter’s ad revenue, at least in the short-term.

Twitter reportedly plans to relaunch Twitter Blue on Friday, and iPhone will likely get the in-app purchase first. It’s unclear when the Android app will follow. It’s likely Twitter Blue will cost $11 on Android as well. Google also takes a 30% cut from app revenue.

Assuming the report is accurate, we’ll remind you that Musk could always change his mind, both when it comes to Twitter Blue pricing and release date.

Anyone looking to purchase the blue tick from Musk’s Twitter will be better off waiting to see how the relaunched version works and how long it lives this second time around.