Twitter Blue officially relaunches with most features still missing

Twitter Blue is officially here…again.

In an announcement on Twitter (of course), the company officially relaunched Twitter Blue, its premium subscription service that offers exclusive features to those paying for the service. However, most of the features that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been promising with the subscription service are still missing at launch.

soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) December 12, 2022

The company said that “starting today when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed).” Most of these features were available with the original version of Twitter Blue that launched back in 2021, so it isn’t surprising to see these as part of the new version.

Twitter Blue also allows users to access features such as customizable color schemes for their Twitter app and the ability to undo tweets within a certain timeframe.

While the blue checkmark is back, most of the other promised features with the service are still “coming soon.” Some of the features that are still missing are “priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.” Subscribers are also waiting on other features like cutting ads in half and uploading longer videos.

The blue checkmark initially caused all of the chaos when Twitter Blue started including it earlier this fall. Multiple bad actors used the blue checkmark to create what appeared to be legitimate accounts for people and companies and then tweeted obscene things from them, causing havoc on the platform. Some stock prices were even impacted by the event.

Twitter canceled the launch of the subscription service in response to the issues, but the day of the relaunch is here. We’ll need to wait and see if it can keep up with those looking to game the service once again.