When Apple unveiled the Vision Pro and showed someone using it on a plane, I’m sure a lot of people wondered how they were supposed to transport the headset safely to pull something like that off. I sure did — that glass looks expensive, and I would not want to scratch or break it.

Apple did announce its own case for the Vision Pro, and while it certainly does provide protection for the headset, it is certainly not the most compact case I’ve ever seen. A number of reviewers pointed out that they felt that they needed a separate backpack to carry Apple’s case. As it’s almost a foot tall, I see where they’re coming from.

Holds the headset and all out-of-the-box accessories

Thankfully, Waterfield Designs came to the rescue once again. The company’s AirPods Max case personally saved me from having to use the widely hated Apple case for the over-the-ear headphones, and now they’re back to help all of you Vision Pro owners travel more easily with your headset.

The Vision Pro Shield case is much smaller in dimensions than Apple’s offering. Here’s the data:

Apple Vision Pro Travel Case: 11.69 x 8.78 x 6.5 inches

Waterfield Design Vision Pro Shield Case: 7.5 x 7.75 x 5.25 inches

While Apple’s travel case is designed to store the headset with the head strap on, Waterfield designed theirs to take the head strap off. While some might say this is more inconvenient, Apple made it really simple to connect and remove the strap from the headset, so I’ll take the much smaller case footprint than always having the strap connected.

Vision Pro Shield Case

Waterfield’s case, like Apple’s, can also store all of your Vision Pro accessories, including a charger, your Zeiss lenses, cables, two head straps, an extra battery, and the beloved polishing cloth. It also features an outer pocket for AirPods and a hidden pocket for an AirTag.

While Apple’s offering only comes in one color, Waterfield’s comes in a number of materials and colors, so those who want some personality will have some options.

Available in six colorways including two vegan options

Below is a breakdown of all of the features of the Vision Pro Shield Case:

Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the Vision Pro headset (with the front cover on and the head strap removed) and all out-of-the-box accessories in transit.

A cushioned, structured accessory pouch fits into the curve of the headset keeping it lodged in place and protecting the rear of the headset with its padding.

The accessory pouch includes two Ultrasuede® Zeiss lens pockets and space to hold the USB-C 30-watt charging adapter, charging cord, either or both head straps, and polishing cloth.

Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.

All-around scratch-free fleece lining adds another layer of protection.

A waterproof YKK zipper opens around three sides with dual custom zipper pulls.

A cushioned zipper guard creates a protective barrier between the zipper and case contents.

A padded, zippered front pocket stows additional cords or an extra battery and includes a hidden AirTag pocket.

A top nylon loop facilitates a quick grab, and ½-inch D-rings can attach to an optional strap.

Rugged ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, or Forza high-performance textiles (vegan-friendly) form the shell of the case, and users can opt for a front panel in sumptuous full-grain leather.

If you want to check the case out, Waterfield Designs also released a video going over all of the details:

Waterfield’s Vision Pro Shield Case is available to preorder now. The vegan version of the case will cost $159, while those who prefer leather will pay $179. The vegan versions will start shipping on February 15th, and the leather versions will start shipping a week later on February 22nd.

As someone who purchased their AirPods Max shield case to rid myself of the one that Apple shipped it with, I can say that the quality of materials is fantastic. If you’re looking for another option for your Vision Pro, I can’t recommend Waterfield enough.