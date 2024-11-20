Tineco just released two of the best new smart vacuums of 2024

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

There’s one particular category that’s always super popular with our readers during the holiday shopping season. Sure, things like TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances are hot ticket items. But BGR readers always tend to upgrade their vacuums this time of year.

If you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner, two new models should absolutely be at the top of your list. One is the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5, which is a cutting-edge flagship model that comes with an auto-empty charging station. The second is the Tineco PURE ONE A50S, a powerful model with great features and a smart new design. Tineco is a hugely popular brand with 26 years in the business and more than 14 million customers around the world. With these two new vacuum models, the company has taken everything that makes its vacuums so popular and listened carefully to consumer feedback to improve upon them even more.

Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: Power, performance, and convenience

Image source: Tineco

First up, we have the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5. It’s a new flagship cordless smart vacuum that’s packed with practically every feature you might want.

We’ll start with what is undoubtedly one of this exciting new model’s best features: the 3-in-1 base station. This is the type of thing that you absolutely cannot live without once you’ve experienced it.

A common appealing feature with robot vacuums is an auto-empty base station. That way, you don’t have to worry about emptying the robot yourself every time it’s done cleaning your floors. Well, the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 isn’t a robot vacuum, but it has a similar feature, and you have significantly more control over cleaning with it. Not only does the base station store and charge this cordless vacuum, it also sucks out all the dirt and debris into a 2.5L eco dustbin that’s tucked away inside.

You know how you hate emptying your current cordless vacuum because dust inevitably flies everywhere around your garbage pale, including into your face? With the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5, you never have to worry about that again. The base station clears out the roller brush, tube, filter, and dustbin in the vacuum to keep it performing like a fresh new vacuum each and every time. Plus, it ensures a longer lifespan for the vacuum itself and prevents suction degradation thanks to the HEPA filter system.

As for the vacuum itself, there are a bunch of great features that elevate this model above its rivals.

The Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 has powerful max suction of 175W, so it works as well on carpets and rugs as it does on hard floors. Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor automatically detects the surface and the amount of dirt, so it can adjust the power accordingly without you having to manually change your settings. There’s also a self-cleaning HEPA filter, so you don’t have to worry about spreading allergens all over your home while you vacuum.

Pet owners and anyone with long-haired family members will definitely appreciate the ZeroTangle brush on the PURE ONE Station 5. It uses a special design with V-shaped bristles and dual combs to prevent pet and human hair from getting tangled in the roller. This model also has a wider tube to help prevent clogs above the roller brush.

PURE ONE A50S: Tineco’s best-selling stick vacuum gets even better

Image source: Tineco

Tineco’s PURE ONE series is the brand’s best-selling stick vacuum lineup. With the introduction of the new Tineco PURE ONE A50S, the best just got even better.

The Pure ONE A50S combines a powerful 185W motor with a special 3DSense Power Brush system. 3DSense boosts cleaning efficiency by up to 66%, based on Tineco’s lab tests, and makes use of Tineco’s DustSense that provides precise suction, EdgeSense that enhances suction when walls are detected, and LightSense which adds wide-edge illumination to the surface. You also get the iLoop Smart Sensor, which automatically adjusts your suction strength based on the amount of dirt and debris on your hard floors, carpets, and rugs.

This model also has Tineco’s awesome new ZeroTangle Brush, just like the PURE ONE Station 5. Combined with a wider tube and the powerful motor, things like pet hair and large debris are no problem. Plus, this vacuum cleaner has a very smart hinged tube design, which lets you easily clean under beds, sofas, chairs, and other furniture.

Last but not least, the Tineco PURE ONE A50S can clean even the largest homes in one pass. That’s thanks in part to the excellent battery life, which offers up to 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge. On top of that, this model has a huge 1L dustbin that lets you keep cleaning without having to worry about emptying the bin.