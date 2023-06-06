Tim Cook covers Vision Pro, ChatGPT AI, and more in new interview

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced the Vision Pro, the company’s first “spatial computer.” On stage, Cook said this was Apple’s first product that you look through and not at.

Now, the company’s CEO gave an interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts (via 9to5Mac). They discussed Apple’s spatial computer, AI, and more.

In the interview, Tim Cook praised the platform as it doesn’t need a “killer app” but several features. One of the most important points for Apple’s CEO is that Vision Pro does not contribute to people’s isolation. “This is not about isolation; this is about connection. This is about having people there that feel like they’re there with you.”

The company’s chief also discussed the $3,499 price. Although the Apple Vision Pro will only launch in early 2024 in the US, Cook doesn’t think it’s charging too much. “The engineering and depth of engineering in it is mind blowing. You’ve got more than a 4K experience in each eye. Of course, it doesn’t come for free. It costs something to do that, but I think it’s a great value.”

Tim Cook also calls Apple Vision Pro as “it’s tomorrow’s engineering today. So you’re going to ve in the future, and you’re going to do it today.”

Lastly, regarding AI and ChatGPT, Apple’s CEO believes they have “great promise,” and he’s “excited about” GPT, and the company is “closely” studying the applications. He warns that these languages need “deliberate” and “thoughtful” development and deployment because of “bias” and “misinformation.”

You can find a part of Tim Cook's interview here.