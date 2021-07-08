Click to Skip Ad
TikTok wants to help you find a new job with video resumes

July 8th, 2021 at 4:21 PM
By
TikTok resumes

Posting on social media can be a great way to squander any future job opportunities. But now it’s also a great way to find them. This week, TikTok launched a new pilot program that should help users looking for jobs as well as companies looking for candidates. The “TikTok resumes” program allows users to search job openings, film a video with hashtag #TikTokResumes on the app, and then submit a job application on TikTokResumes.com with a link to their video resume.

Dozens of major brands are participating in the new program. Some of the more notable participants include Chipotle, Great Clips, Roti, Shopify, and Target. There are also big opportunities in sports with NASCAR, WWE, and even the Detroit Pistons.

“TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes,” said Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, in a statement on Wednesday on the company’s website. “We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways.”

If you want to see how other users are taking advantage of the program, search #TikTokResumes on TikTok. There are thousands of samples, and while there are a bunch of jokes, many of the resumes are sincere. Here’s one example that TikTok shared on its website:

@makena.yee

Here are the reasons why YOU should hire me! Don’t be shy, let’s get in touch. #tiktokresumes #tiktokpartner

♬ original sound – MAKENA

TikTok resumes are a limited-time offer

If you want to apply for a job using TikTok, you’ll need to act fast. The pilot program ends on July 31st, at which point you’ll no longer be able to submit resumes. Presumably, if the program is a success, it will return. But TikTok hasn’t made any announcements about the future of the program. If you see an exciting opportunity on TikTokResumes.com, take a chance and apply.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

