Threads on the web is finally rolling out

After reports saying Meta would release the web version of Threads this week, Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern confirmed that the social platform is now rolling out the web version to users. According to her post, Meta says it’s rolling out this feature to everyone over the next few days.

Currently, BGR staff couldn’t test the new web version, but it’s likely similar to what users can currently see, but now being able to post using a computer.

Threads on the web is the most requested feature users had for this new microblog as many people have been migrating from X (former Twitter) due to recent decisions made by Elon Musk, such as changing the Twitter brand, saying he will remove block option, limiting DMs, and more.

The short story of Threads: from launch to the Web version

By the beginning of July, Meta released Threads, an Instagram app focused on microblogging. It went viral at the time, quickly reaching 100 million users due to Twitter mess and the ease of activating Threads (using your Instagram account).

Since then, the company has been updating the app weekly to display content by your followers better, helping you discover more users and even engage with the platform by adding a dedicated Repost tab.

That said, the lack of a web app was hurting business, as most people also use Twitter/X on the web, which is easier to follow news and what’s going on during work hours.

Now, with Threads on the Web finally rolling out, it might be the push the app needed to go back to growing as we wait for even more features – a proper search, hashtags availability, a Tweetdeck-like feature, Close Friends, and so on.

BGR will post a hands-on on the web version as soon as we can try it.