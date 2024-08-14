This site is basically IMDb for YouTubers, helping you find the top channels everyone’s buzzing about

Finding content to watch on YouTube used to be as easy as opening the website and scrolling through your recommended videos page. But, with so many different changes to the algorithms over the years, many have found themselves unhappy with the content YouTube is suggesting. That’s where sites like Favoree come into play.

This third-party site is essentially like IMDB but for finding and reviewing YouTubers. You can leave comments and reviews about different YouTubers—for instance, one review of Kevin MacLeod’s YouTube channel highlights how trustworthy the channel is, how kid-friendly it is, and even goes into detail about why the channel is important.

Other reviews of other channels also break down the different perks that users rated each channel for—Game Theory, for example, was found to be funny, inspiring, and uplifting by one user. Having a website like Favoree can be especially useful, too, since there has been so much drama on the website that YouTube has launched community notes to help dissuade misinformation.

Image source: Favoree

At least with a review system like this, you could see some real-world comments from viewers about the channel and its owners. Of course, there’s also room for comments to be very skewed depending on the community, but that’s just something that comes with the territory.

You can browse Favoree in its beta state right now. You can sign up to leave reviews of channels yourself or just look through the various topics for different channels to check out. Additionally, you can even see some of the latest trending YouTubers on the website, as well as why they are trending, and what star rating they’ve been given based on average review scores.

The website also highlights a channel of the week each week, which is picked out by the members of the Favoree Discord. If you’ve been looking for more channels to watch on YouTube, I highly recommend checking out this website and seeing if you can use it to you advantage.