Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 public beta Deadpool 3 spoilers Apple Intelligence iPhone 16 Apple Watch Series 10 release date iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Science News

Breakthrough discovery may lead to a cure for gluten sensitivity and celiac disease

By
Published Aug 13th, 2024 7:45PM EDT
Image: motortion / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A new study published in Gastroenterology has revealed new findings that could help lead to a cure for celiac disease. According to the researchers behind the study, the breakthrough could indeed lead to the creation of new celiac treatment options.

The real kicker here is that the team has now identified how and where the body’s response to gluten begins. Based on the study, certain cells within the body seem to play a much bigger role in that than scientists previously thought.

The hope is that by learning exactly where the gluten response begins, the researchers can start working on a cure for celiac disease—an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune response to launch an attack against harmless molecules, causing damage to the body. In celiac disease’s case, the trigger is gluten, a protein found in various grains.

Freshly baked delicious bread on a rustic wooden worktop.
Many breads and other grain-based foods have gluten, a trigger for those suffering from celiac disease. Image source: StockPhotoPro/Adobe

Consuming gluten with celiac disease can lead to some very unpleasant side effects, and it means having to live on a very strict diet that you never deviate from. However, by finding where the gluten response begins, researchers may be able to create a cure for gluten sensitivity, thus cutting off the trigger response for patients with celiac disease.

The cells that they discovered play a bigger part in the entire process at called epithelial cells. These cells line the inner lining of the upper intestine, and they respond to gluten by triggering the release of CD4+ T cells. These cells then trigger celiac symptoms. So, finding a way to stop this triggering could cure celiac disease.

Of course, there is still a very long way to go to find a proper cure for the disorder. But, researchers are now much closer than they were before. While many with the disease rely on gluten-free diets, those diets aren’t always as gluten-free as they claim and can still lead to some terrible symptoms.

Don’t Miss: Starliner could leave astronauts stranded on ISS until 2025

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News