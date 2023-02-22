This may be our first look at an actual iPhone 15

Apple won’t reveal the iPhone 15 until later this fall, but the leaks have already started springing up at a surprising pace. Last week, the first detailed renders of the 2023 iPhone made their way online. Now, just days later, a leaker has shared a photo of what he claims to be an early base model iPhone 15 as well an a closer look at its USB-C port.

iPhone 15 design revealed in leaked photo

On Wednesday, Unknownz21 on Twitter shared two photos of a standard iPhone 15. The most significant detail in the first image is the appearance of the Dynamic Island. Apple is expected to do away with the notch once and for all this year, and if this is indeed a photo of a base iPhone 15, then we can expect every model to adopt the Dynamic Island this fall.

Purported leaked photo of an early iPhone 15 base model. Image source: Unknownz21/Twitter

It’s hard to glean much else from the photo, although the corners do look slightly more rounded than those of the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro renders from 3D artist Ian Zelbo show a device with thinner bezels and more pronounced curves.

Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing?



Here’s an early base model iPhone 15.



(More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now 😊) pic.twitter.com/LKPzJ8YwfE — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 22, 2023

The second photo looks nearly identical to the photo of the USB-C port that Unknownz21 posted on Twitter earlier this month. It’s much grainier than the last photo, but it’s yet more evidence that Apple is migrating from Lightning to USB-C after the EU passed a law requiring all smartphones, tablets, and cameras to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.

Again, it’s worth noting that we’re still six to seven months away from the actual reveal of the new iPhone. This is an especially early look at Apple’s next phone, provided it’s legitimate, but given how hard of a time Apple has plugging leaks, we’re tempted to believe it.