This is the only iPhone 13 hands-on video on the entire internet right now

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series a few days ago, and the four new handsets are already available for preorder online ahead of next week’s release. Like last year, Apple had to hold a virtual press conference to announce the new devices. The pandemic still poses a danger to in-person events. But unlike last year, we do have a new iPhone hands-on experience this time around. The first iPhone impressions usually drop right after the event, followed by the full reviews the next week. With the iPhone 13 models, full reviews will be the first hands-on experiences from the media. But if you want an iPhone 13 hands-on video that explains the main features of the new iPhones with the help of actual devices, Apple’s got you covered.

The iPhone 13 hands-on video

The iPhone maker posted several promo clips online after the virtual launch, clips that aired during the various segments of the presentation. But Apple on Friday took to YouTube to post a longer video that gives buyers “a guided tour of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro” models. This is a carefully orchestrated iPhone 13 hands-on video, but it’s a useful one nonetheless. Apple needs only seven minutes and 29 seconds to go over the essential iPhone 13 features.

Apple’s iPhone 13 video covers the main aspects of the phone. We see the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max side by side, and Apple showcases all the new color options for each model. We also get to see the new display notch, which is 20% narrower than before.

Apple also lists the main specs and features for each pair. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are the same other than the obvious size difference. The same goes for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The brand new camera features

Apple actually uses the phones for a hands-on experience to demo the brand new camera features available for both devices. The most exciting demo is probably Cinematic Mode. Apple pulls a great stunt in the video. It uses the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to shoot movie scenes while we follow along.

Cinematic Mode “lets you add a depth of field effect and dynamic focus transitions automatically,” Apple explains before showing us how it all works. While both the non-Pro and Pro models will support Cinematic Mode, the iPhone 13 Pros have a key advantage. They’ll offer an even better low-light performance, Apple says.

Later in the clip, Apple showcases the new Photography Styles feature that lets users customize their photography experience to meet their needs. Photography Styles is like applying live filters before taking the shot. Separately, the iPhone 13 Pro models have better optical zoom, and they support Macro photography.

The hands-on video also shows you the changes Apple made to the camera software. This way, you’ll know how to access these features before you get your hands on your new iPhone 13.

Finally, the video also tackles other iPhone 13 features, like the phones’ durability, the battery life, and the new 120Hz display on the Pro models. Check it out in full below.