This is our first clue that ChatGPT GPT-5 might be released soon

OpenAI appears to be gearing up for GPT-5, or at the very least, making sure nobody can steal the name out from under the company. The company’s current language model, GPT-4, was just released in March, but we’ve already seen reports of trademarks being posted for GPT-5. Does this mean OpenAI is already working on it? Is it coming soon? Here’s what we know.

First, GPT-4 is the latest version of the OpenAI large language model, and it just launched last month. While the release of GPT-5 would be exciting, it’s unlikely that we’ll see it anytime soon, as OpenAI still has plenty of room left to improve GPT-4. As such, we’ll likely see the company focusing on updates to GPT-4 before it tries to push GPT-5 out, especially since people are still subscribing to the paid version of the chatbot.

That being said, seeing these kinds of trademark posts isn’t unusual. Companies always work hard to ensure nobody else can claim what they may be working on. Since it already owns GPT-3, GPT-3.5, and GTP-4 trademarks, it makes sense for OpenAI to start preparing for GPT-5 beforehand, even if it isn’t working on the update for ChatGPT yet.

In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI “ChatGPT” app is displayed on a laptop screen. Image source: Leon Neal/Getty Images

As it stands, GPT-4, despite being the most recent and up-to-date model, still tends to make up facts and still needs help working before it’s reliable in some use cases, like writing factual articles and other things. But the AI can do a lot. It recently helped one of our writers here prepare for a half marathon, where it proved very useful.

It’s unclear whether GPT-5 will be able to fill in those holes or exactly what it might improve. But since GPT-4 is still so new, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath for it to release anytime soon. Though, there’s nothing wrong with being excited about what OpenAI is accomplishing with its language model. And if the new model drops soon, well, at least they gave us a clue ahead of time.