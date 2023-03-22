This free Chrome extension brings a ChatGPT-powered assistant to your Google searches

As intriguing as the new Bing chat might be, the only way to access it after you get an invite is by using Microsoft’s Edge browser. According to Statcounter, Edge accounts for less than 5% of the global browser market share. Thankfully, if you don’t want to switch browsers, there is a Chrome extension that brings a similar ChatGPT-powered search assistant to Chrome.

LINER adds an AI assistant to Google Search

The Chrome extension itself isn’t actually new, as LINER has been available on the Chrome Web Store for years. LINER is a productivity tool that lets users highlight virtually anything, from text on websites to PDFs to images to YouTube videos, and then save those highlights.

Recently, LINER added a brand new feature, and you probably won’t be surprised to learn that it involves AI. The extension has now integrated ChatGPT to bring an AI-powered search assistant to enhance your Google searches. You will need an OpenAI account to use the search assistant, but once you’re logged in, LINER AI x ChatGPT will automatically provide an answer.

I tested the extension myself and searched for “Ukraine war” to see what LINER would come up with. This is the response that the search assistant came up with:

As of 5 minutes ago, it has been reported that Russia launched another round of strikes across Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people in the Kyiv region and one person in Zaporizhzhia. This is a continuation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and has since escalated into a full-blown war. Additionally, it was reported that the Russian president made a surprise visit to a ruined Ukrainian city destroyed by Russian forces. This visit could have political implications and potentially signal a change in Russia’s strategy or intentions towards Ukraine.

LINER also cited its sources, providing links to CNN, BBC News, and Al Jazeera. Below the links, the search assistant gave me three potential phrases to search for next.

Admittedly, the extension isn’t quite as quick or as capable as Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, but if you want to get a taste of AI-powered search results in Chrome, this is a free, easy way to do so. Plus, you might find that LINER is a helpful addition to your extension portfolio.