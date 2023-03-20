Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Tech Apps & Software

TextGPT lets you use ChatGPT AI from your phone’s messages app

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 20th, 2023 4:34PM EDT
TextGPT brings ChatGPT to your messages app.
Image: TextGPT

ChatGPT has dominated headlines for months, but not everyone wants to open up their browser just to talk to an AI chatbot. Starting a conversation with ChatGPT should be easier, which is why TextGPT might be a worthwhile investment for anyone interested in generative AI.

As its name suggests, TextGPT is a service that brings ChatGPT directly to the messages app on your phone. When you sign up for TextGPT, you can chat with the generative AI chatbot as much as you want without a login, a subscription, or an API token.

It’s worth noting that this is not a free service, although your first 50 messages are free if you want to give TextGPT a trial run. After your free texts run out, you can buy message bundles to continue chatting with ChatGPT. Here’s the pricing for the bundles: 200 messages for $10, 500 messages for $20, 1,000 messages for $35, and 2,500 messages for $50.

Thankfully, there aren’t any subscriptions, so you don’t need to worry about a surprise charge next month when you inevitably forget that you signed up in the first place.

Franco Valdes, the developer behind TextGPT, has been tweeting about his progress regularly in recent weeks. He also highlighted a new feature of the service over the weekend, as TextGPT is now able to generate images as well as text responses:

Whether or not you think texting with ChatGPT is worth the price of admission, it’s fascinating to see how developers are trying to bring generative AI to the masses.

If you want to sign up for the TextGPT beta, just head to the sign-up page and enter your phone number. As the images on the website show, you will receive a text message from a number that will serve as the ChatGPT chatbot in your messages app going forward.

Don’t Miss: Game over: ChatGPT now gets meme humor thanks to GPT-4

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News