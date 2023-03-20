TextGPT lets you use ChatGPT AI from your phone’s messages app

ChatGPT has dominated headlines for months, but not everyone wants to open up their browser just to talk to an AI chatbot. Starting a conversation with ChatGPT should be easier, which is why TextGPT might be a worthwhile investment for anyone interested in generative AI.

As its name suggests, TextGPT is a service that brings ChatGPT directly to the messages app on your phone. When you sign up for TextGPT, you can chat with the generative AI chatbot as much as you want without a login, a subscription, or an API token.

It’s worth noting that this is not a free service, although your first 50 messages are free if you want to give TextGPT a trial run. After your free texts run out, you can buy message bundles to continue chatting with ChatGPT. Here’s the pricing for the bundles: 200 messages for $10, 500 messages for $20, 1,000 messages for $35, and 2,500 messages for $50.

Thankfully, there aren’t any subscriptions, so you don’t need to worry about a surprise charge next month when you inevitably forget that you signed up in the first place.

Franco Valdes, the developer behind TextGPT, has been tweeting about his progress regularly in recent weeks. He also highlighted a new feature of the service over the weekend, as TextGPT is now able to generate images as well as text responses:

How about AI images via text? ✅



Paid credits now can send a text message to generate images, just start with “/image”. https://t.co/HDRctlIZWH#buildinpublic pic.twitter.com/HNdUfFZWOs — Franco Valdes (@francoxavier33) March 18, 2023

Whether or not you think texting with ChatGPT is worth the price of admission, it’s fascinating to see how developers are trying to bring generative AI to the masses.

If you want to sign up for the TextGPT beta, just head to the sign-up page and enter your phone number. As the images on the website show, you will receive a text message from a number that will serve as the ChatGPT chatbot in your messages app going forward.