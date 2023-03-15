Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Tech Apps & Software

Microsoft’s Bing GPT-4 chatbot is now available without a waitlist

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 15th, 2023 6:20PM EDT
Bing uses OpenAI's new GPT-4 language model.
Image: Microsoft

A little over a month after launching the new AI-powered Bing search, Microsoft appears to have removed the waitlist this week. On Wednesday, Windows Central reported that several members of their team were able to sign up for the new Bing and immediately gain access. The Verge then tried to sign up with multiple Microsoft accounts, all of which instantly received emails to let them know that they had access to the Bing chatbot.

Microsoft might be retiring its Bing waitlist

If you’re interested in trying out the new AI-powered Bing, head to Bing.com/new in your browser and hit “Join the waitlist.” After you sign in with a Microsoft account, you should gain access right away. You will need to switch to the Edge browser to use the chatbot.

“During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users,” Microsoft director of communications Caitlin Roulston told The Verge. “We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com.”

The apparent retirement of the waitlist comes just one day after Microsoft confirmed that Bing has been running on OpenAI’s GPT-4 multimodal language model.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search,” said Microsoft CVP Yusuf Mehdi in a blog post. “If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model. As OpenAI makes updates to GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from those improvements. Along with our own updates based on community feedback, you can be assured that you have the most comprehensive copilot features available.”

Coincidentally (or not), Microsoft is also hosting another AI event on Thursday, March 16. It now seems likely that Microsoft will announce that the new Bing is available to everyone during the event. We’ll also learn more about GPT-4 and its vast potential.

Don’t Miss: Microsoft Edge brings Bing AI chat to its new sidebar

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News