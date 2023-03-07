Microsoft is holding another AI event on March 16

Google isn’t even going to get a chance to launch Bard before Microsoft moves on to bringing ChatGPT to more of its apps and services.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it will be hosting an event on March 16. According to the announcement, the event will focus on how the company is “reinventing productivity with AI” and how artificial intelligence will “usher in a new way of working for every person and organization.”

The event will be hosted by Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Modern Work & Business Applications. Unlike the company’s last event, which was recorded and provided as a video after the event was over, March 16’s event will be live-streamed on Microsoft’s website and, if the company knows what’s good for it, YouTube as well. The event will kick off at 8:00 AM Pacific Time.

The announcement of the event comes about a month after a report came out that predicted that Microsoft was preparing to reveal the next generation of its productivity apps, which will be boosted by OpenAI’s technology. According to the report, Microsoft is specifically looking to demo an AI integration with Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

It also comes exactly a month after the company hosted its February event where it unveiled the new version of Bing and Edge, both of which are now powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. The company has also recently brought the new version of Bing right into the Windows 11 taskbar.