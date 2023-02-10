Microsoft could reveal ChatGPT-like AI for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook in the coming weeks

Microsoft isn’t waiting at all to bring its new AI technology to all of the things.

As reported by The Verge, the company is preparing to reveal the next generation of its productivity apps, which will be boosted by OpenAI’s technology. According to the report, Microsoft is specifically looking to demo an AI integration with Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the company is preparing to detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI’s language AI technology and its Prometheus Model in the coming weeks. The software giant is tentatively planning an announcement in March, highlighting how quickly Microsoft wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments.

While it’s unclear when the company may integrate the technology into a publicly available version of its productivity apps, it will still be interesting to see the technology in action. If you want to check it out in the meantime, Microsoft’s new version of its Edge browser will already use ChatGPT-like technology to work with the online versions of Word, PowerPoint, and more. It’ll be interesting to see if the integration into the app directly will yield even more benefits.

The news comes the same week that Microsoft announced the next generation of Bing, its search engine, and Edge, its web browser. The latest versions of both products integrate the latest generation of GPT, OpenAI’s language model, to allow users to search in a conversational manner and also generate written content.

Microsoft is also looking to integrate OpenAI’s technology into Viva Sales, which connects Microsoft 365 with customer relationship management software from vendors like Salesforce. The company is quickly raising competition against Google, which also recently announced a number of new features to search and maps that are powered by AI. Bard, Google’s competitor to the new version of Bing, is still awaiting an official launch.