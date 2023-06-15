This ChatGPT-powered AI tool can help you haggle to save money on bills

The jury’s still out on whether or not generative AI is going to change the world (for better or for worse), but in the meantime, the technology can save you time and money in your daily life. For instance, the team behind the AI assistant Cleo introduced a new feature powered by ChatGPT this week called Haggle It that can negotiate your bills for you.

The tool is completely free to use, so if you have a bill you think you can bring down, you might as well give it a shot. In order to use the tool, head to the page for Cleo’s Haggle It tool, choose the bill you want to haggle, and hit the Next button. The tool is currently capable of negotiating rent, credit card interest rates, and car insurance.

Once you choose a bill, Cleo will ask you a series of questions so that it will be knowledgeable about your specific situation before it spits out the negotiation letter. Finally, near the end of the process, you can decide just how aggressive you want the chatbot to be, with a scale ranging from “chill surfer” to “professional lawyer.”

Provide your name and email address, click Haggle it, and wait for the letter to generate.

Here’s the “chill surfer” letter that Cleo and ChatGPT wrote for me to negotiate my rent:

Dear [Landlord’s Name], I am writing this letter to discuss the possibility of negotiating my rent for the property at [Your Address]. I have been a tenant at this property for between 3 and 5 years and during this time, I have been a responsible and reliable tenant. As you are aware, rent prices in the area have been increasing steadily over the past few years. I believe that given my long-term tenancy and the current market trends, it would be reasonable to negotiate a lower rent. I am confident that we can come to an agreement that will be mutually beneficial. One of the reasons I believe I should have lower rent is that the landlord does not fix problems in a timely fashion. As a result, I have had to deal with several issues that have affected my quality of life. I have always paid rent on time and have been respectful of the property. However, I feel that my concerns have not been addressed. I am aware that negotiating rental rates can be a complicated process. I would like to discuss this matter further with you in person to find a solution that is fair to both parties. Please let me know if you are open to discussing this further. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to hearing from you soon. Sincerely, [Your Name]

As with most generative AI tools, your mileage may vary when it comes to how much use you will get out of Haggle It. That said, Cleo will at least help you get the ball rolling if you aren’t sure how to get started. Just be sure to fill in the blanks before sending the letter.