3 ChatGPT productivity hacks that’ll change the way you use AI

ChatGPT needs no introduction after the last six months. It’s one of the most important technologies launched in the past few years, as ChatGPT brings an advanced AI assistant to your fingerprints, no matter what computing platform you rely on. I’ve just used ChatGPT to buy new running shoes that would meet a few specific requirements. That might sound trivial, but it saved me hours of Googling.

You can use ChatGPT for similarly easy personal tasks to save even more time. But ChatGPT can also improve your productivity at work regarding more complex chores.

ChatGPT isn’t a magical tool that can solve all your work-related activities. If it were, it could replace you entirely and just automate those tasks. On that note, the following ChatGPT tips from Hubspot will not work for anyone, although you can come up with adaptations that meet your needs.

The blog explains that ChatGPT can summarize meeting notes, and many lines of work involve attending plenty of meetings. Whether they’re in person or via video chat apps like Zoom, meetings will require some note-taking. You can tell ChatGPT to summarize those notes and present them more elegantly.

You might be using bullet points, but you might want to forward those notes to other people or teams. In such a case, you could ask ChatGPT to create an email draft, which you’d then be able to finalize and send to colleagues or team members.

The blog also mentions using ChatGPT for performance reviews. That’s definitely the kind of repetitive task that could benefit from generative AI help. But it’s also something not all ChatGPT users will run into.

Still, if you have to give performance reviews regularly, you can input your parameters regarding the employee you’re about to review. You could use quick bullet points for the employee in person in a prompt instructing ChatGPT to write performance reviews based on them. Tweaking that draft would be easier and faster than actually writing the entire thing.

The final ChatGPT tip in Hubspot’s roundup concerns code writing. It’s another ChatGPT task that won’t be suitable for all lines of work or all internet users interested in generative AI programs. But ChatGPT can write code for you or parts of it. It can also find issues with your code and can add documentation if you need it.

ChatGPT can still make mistakes, and you’ll need to verify the code it generates. But the chatbot’s coding abilities could further improve your productivity.

Just instruct it to do so in a conversational manner, like you’re talking to a colleague or employee. The difference is ChatGPT will do it much faster.