Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 Apple Watch Series 10 iPad Air 6 iPhone SE 4 iOS 17.4.1 macOS 15 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Apps & Software

This app is the best way to watch Netflix on Apple Vision Pro

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 8th, 2024 5:48PM EDT
Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.
Image: Jonathan S. Geller

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Shortly before Apple launched the Vision Pro earlier this year, Netflix announced that it wouldn’t be building a native visionOS app for the spatial computer. If you want to watch The Gentlemen or Stranger Things on your Vision Pro, you have to visit Netflix.com on a browser. At least, that was the case until a new third-party app arrived.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, 19-year-old Australian developer Christian Privitelli recently released a new paid app called Supercut on the App Store. The app claims to offer “enhanced versions” of both Netflix and Prime Video for Apple Vision Pro.

Instead of watching Netflix in a tab on your browser, Supercut lets you browse the service on a glassy background that looks like other visionOS apps. Native controls are built into the app with shortcuts to movies and shows as well as account switching. You can also look at a microphone present on the window and start talking to search for content.

Most notably, Supercut is currently the only way to watch Netflix with Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. If you want your Netflix shows and movies to sound great, this is the app you need. Plus, you can watch in 4K and Dolby Vision if you have the right plan.

As noted above, this is a paid app. If you want Supercut on your Apple Vision Pro, you’ll have to cough up $4.99, but that’s a pretty small price to pay for everything the app offers. Privitelli says that he will expand the app to support more services in the future.

Don’t Miss: Apple Vision Pro review: The future is now here, but do we actually want it?

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News