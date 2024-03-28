5 Guy Ritchie movies to watch when you finish The Gentlemen on Netflix

Over the past three weeks, Guy Ritchie’s action comedy series The Gentlemen has been one of Netflix’s most popular new shows. Despite competing with heavy hitters like 3 Body Problem and Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was the biggest show on the streaming service last week. If you’re looking for more of Ritchie’s work to watch after binging the series, we have good news and bad news for you (along with a few suggestions).

The good news is that Ritchie has been a prolific writer and director, having already directed 14 movies with 3 more on the way. The bad news is that those movies are frustratingly hard to find on streaming services. You’re actually going to have to rent or buy most of these movies, but in return, you’ll see some of the best action movies of the last few decades.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Ritchie’s feature directorial debut — Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels — is a black comedy crime film about a card shark who recruits his friends to rob a gang to pay off his enormous debt to a crime lord. It was the very first role for Jason Statham, who has gone on to star in several of Ritchie’s movies. All these years later, it’s still among Ritchie’s best work.

Snatch (2000)

Ritchie followed up his debut with Snatch, another crime film with an impressive ensemble cast. Snatch features interconnected storylines: One about a boxing promoter (Jason Statham) under the influence of a crime boss and one about the sale of a stolen diamond. Brad Pitt stars along with Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, and Alan Ford.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Prime Video

There have been countless adaptations of the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but few as action-packed as Guy Ritchie’s 2009 Sherlock Holmes. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the titular detective with Jude Law taking on the role of Mr. Watson. In this adventure, Holmes and Watson have to stop the serial killer Lord Henry Blackwood, who has seemingly risen from the dead.

The Gentlemen (2019)

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Prime Video

In case you weren’t aware, The Gentlemen (2024) is actually a spinoff of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie of the same name. The Gentlemen (2019) follows Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American expat who built a marijuana empire in London. When he decides to cash out, seedy characters from all over try to steal his empire out from under him.

Wrath of Man (2021)

Where to watch: Prime Video

On paper, Wrath of Man certainly sounds like a quintessential Jason Statham vehicle. This recent Ritchie heist thriller is about a mysterious armored truck guard (Statham) who eventually reveals himself to be a skilled marksman on the hunt for revenge. The cast also includes Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany, Andy Garcia, and Post Malone as a robber.