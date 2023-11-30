These 5 iPhone hacks will make using your phone even easier

There are a lot of tips and hacks that can make using your iPhone even easier. In fact, Apple continues to add tons of little secret hacks that a lot of people just aren’t aware of. While we’ve shown you how to take advantage of some handy iPhone tips, like back tap, it’s time to share five more iPhone hacks that’ll make your life a little bit easier.

While I already knew about a few of these hacks, I found most of them thanks to a TikTok user who claims to be an ex-employee of an Apple store. Most of the tips are simple, but they’ll all help make using your phone easier than ever.

Swipe through your open apps more easily

iPhone 15 Pro on a shelf. Image source: Jonathan Geller, BGR

If you multitask a lot on your iPhone, then you probably spend a lot of time with several apps open at once. While you can swipe up from the bottom to pull up all your open apps, you can actually more easily swipe through your apps by swiping left or right at the bottom of the screen.

This will cycle through your various open apps, which makes it a handy way to move from app-to-app without having to swipe up.

How to force restart your phone

We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of doing something on your iPhone and it freezes, or things are just running too slowly and you need to give it a restart. If you’re unable to restart it the normal way, you can actually force restart your iPhone. Here’s how to do it.

To take advantage of this iPhone hack and force restart your phone, press volume up, volume down, and then hold the power button until your phone restarts and the Apple symbol appears.

Access a one-handed keyboard at anytime

Another handy iPhone hack lets you access a one-handed keyboard at any time. This is really handy if you’re trying to type while in the middle of something else, and just need the keyboard buttons to be a bit closer together.

To access the one-handed keyboard, tap the smiley (or globe on older iOS versions) icon and then select the keyboard option you need. This will move the keyboard to the left or right side of the screen, making it easy to type with just one hand.

Use the search bar as a calculator

I don’t know about you, but I use my phone’s calculator way more than I’d like to admit. Turns out, though, you can actually calculate all your math in the search bar without having to open the calculator app.

All you need to do is swipe down from the middle of the screen to bring up the search bar and then type in the math that you want to do — like 8 * 5 — and it will give you the solution right then and there.

Use haptic feedback in Control Center

The final iPhone hack that I want to share today allows you to do a bit more with the Control Center on your iPhone. You can open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-left side of your iPhone. This lets you access a ton of different toggles like Focus mode, your screen brightness, and even your flashlight.

But, did you know that you can actually hold down on these toggles to access more information and options? For instance, holding down on the Wi-Fi symbol will bring up an expanded box of toggles, and then if you hold down on the symbol again, you can actually change your Wi-Fi network without opening your phone’s settings.

You can also use haptic feedback to change the brightness of your flashlight and more. Check out each icon to see what options you can access with haptic feedback!