There’s a new Powerbeats Pro edition arriving this Friday

The 2019 Powerbeats Pro is Beats’ first true-wireless earbuds. While the company has already introduced two other wireless earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds, Beats is doing something we already know: releasing the same product with new colors. This time, it’s a partnership with fashion designer Melody Eshani.

As spotted by MacRumors, this partnership will be available starting November 11. Here’s how the company describes this new Powerbeats Pro model:

Reclaim your personal space and teleport to another dimension in the new Powerbeats Pro by Melody Ehsani. The collaboration features colorful contrasting earbud desgins and secret handwritten messages by the streetwear maven herself.

Soon to be available in two options, red with pink and blue with yellow, you can find that these earbuds have a message on them: “If you can read this, you’re too close.” Details about its case are unclear, although don’t forget it’s chunky and doesn’t offer wireless charging.

The Powerbeats Pro uses Apple’s H1 chip, which means you can say “Hey Siri” to call the personal assistant. In addition, it has a wingtip design and offers volume and play/pause buttons on each side.

You can spend up to 9 hours listening to your favorite tunes and up to 24 hours by charging the earbuds on its charging case. Although it offers excellent sound quality with a focus on the bass, the Powerbeats Pro doesn’t provide Active Noise Cancelling or Transparency Mode. Still, since it is an in-ear earbud, it can cancel sound natively.

Beats still don’t disclose this special edition’s price, although it will likely cost $249.95. On the Apple Store, a regular model costs $199.95. you can learn more about this soon-to-be-released edition here.

