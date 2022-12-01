Don’t worry, a new Beats Flex special edition was just released

First released by the end of October 2020, a new special edition of the Beats Flex is being announced. This time, the not-so-wireless earbuds got a leopard print to match the Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. This edition will be available starting this Friday in select stores. Here’s what you need to know.

The Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition has nothing different than other iterations of the product – except for its exclusive leopard print. The buds have a leopard pattern on the volume control, and the Beats logo is orange.

These entry-level wireless earphones made by Beats have the Apple W1 chip, the same one available on the original AirPods model. With that, these buds have some nice features, such as auto-pause and auto-play when you remove or put them in your ears, and fast-pair with all your Apple devices.

In addition, the Beats Flex earbuds have up to 13 hours of listening time, and with the fast-fuel technology, users can give them a 10-minute charge to add another 1.5 hours of playback. The earphones also feature a USB-C charge connector.

WACKO MARIA’s slogan is “music is the trigger of imagination,” which suits Beats’ brand conception. This is the first time the two companies have had a partnership.

Beats is known to release several special editions of its already-available products, such as headphones and earbuds. The newest product the Apple brand has at the moment is the Beats Fit Pro, which launched last year. Although the Beats Flex is not 100% true wireless earbuds, Beats also have the 2019 Powerbeats Pro, 2020 Beats Studio Buds, and 2021 Beats Fit Pro.

This Beats Flex, in partnership with WACKO MARIA, will launch this Friday, December 2, for $69, which is the price the regular earbuds are sold. They will be available at WACKO MARIA’s online stores and other select stores.