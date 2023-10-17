The USB-C Apple Pencil fixes the iPad charging issue people complain about

Apple on Tuesday morning unveiled only one product, the new Apple Pencil (USB-C Apple Pencil). I’m still in disbelief that’s the only product refresh of the day from Apple. As a reminder, we’ve been expecting iPad 11, iPad mini 7, and iPad Air 6 announcements from Apple. Yet they’re still missing in action.

That said, the new Apple Pencil is going to be exciting news to artists, creators, and people who love using the stylus to take notes on their iPads. It’s not just the USB-C upgrade that’s interesting. The new Apple Pencil also fixes one of the charging problems you might have complained about previously. Unlike earlier models, it won’t drain your iPad’s battery when attached to the tablet magnetically.

The USB-C port on the Apple Pencil allows you to quickly recharge the stylus using a USB-C cable. Almost all of Apple’s iPads come with USB-C ports, except for the iPad 9.

But it so happens that the USB-C Apple Pencil will only be compatible with USB-C tablets. That way, you’ll have everything you need to charge the Pencil. The tablets do come with USB-C cables in the box. And you might already own plenty of similar cables from other gadgets.

The Apple Pencil won’t charge magnetically when attached to an iPad. Apple expressly addresses this behavior in the press release, revealing that the USB-C Apple Pencil goes into a sleep state to preserve battery life when docked.

A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.

If you’ve ever had your Apple Pencil drain your iPad’s battery, you might want to upgrade to the USB-C model. It so happens that Apple’s new model is the most affordable Apple Pencil in its lineup. Priced at $79, the USB-C Apple Pencil will be available to buyers in early November.

If only there were better incentives to buy a new Apple Pencil right now, like the rumored iPad 11, iPad mini 7, and iPad Air 6…