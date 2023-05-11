The Pixel 6a is an incredible deal now that it’s only $349

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

While generative AI was the star of Google’s I/O 2023 keynote on Wednesday, the company did unveil three new Pixel devices. The Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold are all available for preorder right now. The 7a is ready to ship to your home as soon as you press the buy button. But Google failed to mention that it’s keeping the Pixel 6a in stock for another year and cutting the price to $349.

That’s an incredible deal for one of Google’s best mid-range phones you can buy. You’ll be able to score even bigger discounts on the Pixel 6a in the future from the likes of Amazon and other retailers.

The only “problem” with the Pixel 7a is the $499 price tag. It’s $50 higher than Google’s original asking price for the Pixel 6a last year. Thankfully, a Pixel 7a preorder will get you a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earphones and a limited-edition case from Google. You’re looking at savings of over $100 on the Pixel 7a, which isn’t bad.

On top of that, other carriers and retailers will have their own deals and discounts. Like Best Buy’s Pixel 7a deal that lets you save $50 instantly. Best Buy also gives you a $50 gift card to spend on other products. That’s a $100 value altogether, and it’s the best Pixel 7a deal out there right now.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the Pixel 6a is still a tremendous phone to buy, even in 2023. Or maybe, especially this year, considering the ongoing worries about the economy. Smartphone sales are in a slump. Low-priced Android phones like the Pixel 6a might be the way to go if you need a dependable, new, affordable handset.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Pixel 6a rocks Google’s Tensor G1 processor and features an amazing camera. Plus, it runs Google’s unaltered version of Android. That’s enough to make it a great purchase.

Google made a big deal about the Pixel 6a reviews last year but forgot to remind the I/O audience that the Pixel 6a will stay in stock. That’s understandable. Google would prefer it if you bought the $499 Pixel 7a instead of the $349 Pixel 6a. That’s how much Google charges for the Pixel 6a now that its successor is out. It’s $100 in savings compared to the original price tag.

Also, I’ve told you in the past that the Pixel 6a routinely drops to as little as $299. That happened while the official price was $449. I’d expect to see $299 Pixel 6a deals in the near future from Amazon and others. Maybe the price will drop even further.

Right now, Amazon sells the Pixel 6a for around $349, in line with Google’s listing. You’ll want to keep an eye on Amazon’s Pixel 6a page and check it regularly for better discounts.

To help you decide which A-series Pixel phone is for you, read our Pixel 6a review and our Pixel 7a review.