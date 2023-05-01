The Google Pixel’s May software update is here and it’s all about the bug fix

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google has released its May software update for its Pixel phones and this one addresses one performance issue and another bug fix.

In a support article, the company announced the May software update that is now available for Pixel phones. Google certainly wasn’t waiting around on this one. It’s the first of the month! I guess the company didn’t have anything else planned for the month of May.

Google says that the May software update is available starting today and will roll out over the next week. It will only be available for Pixel phones running Android 13.

We have provided the monthly software update for May 2023. All supported Pixel devices running Android 13 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA is available for their device.

The first thing included in the software update is “improvements for touch screen response in certain conditions.” According to the support article, this update is specifically for the Pixel 7 Pro. The second thing included in the update is a “fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen UI elements to overlap with home screen launcher interface.” This applies to all of the devices that support the latest update.

Speaking of which, the following Pixel devices will support the latest update. They range from the new Pixel 7 series all the way back to the Pixel 4a, which Google released back in 2020:

Global

Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6a: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 7: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230505.002



T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002.A1

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230505.002.A1

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002.A1

The release of the May update comes a couple of weeks before the company is set to host Google I/O, its yearly developer conference. The event is expected to, in addition to showing off its upcoming software, officially reveal the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.