Target Black Friday ad 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8, Xbox Series X, AirPods Pro 2, and other deals

It’s not just Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 ad that’s available online for you to pick and choose the deals you’ll want to grab next week. Target also released its Black Friday 2023 ad and revealed the info you need to prepare for the retailer’s shopping experience next week.

You’ll find below plenty of interesting deals on tech, including some of the year’s most exciting purchases. For example, Target’s Black Friday 2023 offer includes an Xbox X Diablo IV bundle that gamers might appreciate. There’s also a way to save up to $1,300 on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as long as you qualify for the deal.

Target Black Friday sale schedule

First, we have to discuss logistics. Target retail stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 23rd). Most locations will open their doors at 6:00 AM on Friday, November 24th.

However, Black Friday shopping mostly happens online, and Target will give you access to deals online starting on Sunday, November 19th. Sales will continue through Black Friday, and you’ll be able to shop deals online on Saturday as well.

As always with Black Friday sales, you should make up your mind fast. And you’ll probably want to grab any popular deals long before Saturday to ensure they’re in stock.

The retailer will offer free two-day shipping when spending $35 or more or using a Target RedCard. Moreover, Target will offer you same-day delivery with Shipt or free Pickup and Drive Up options.

I’ll also point out Target’s price-matching policy, which might come in handy this Black Friday season. The retailer will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase. Also, if a price goes lower at Target after Black Friday, it’ll match it. The offer covers Target purchases made from October 22nd through December 24th.

This brings us to Target’s tech and gadgets deals from the Black Friday 2023 ad. Below, you’ll find a few exciting highlights from the 75-page catalog.

Target’s best Black Friday tech deals

Consoles

TV

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Laptops

Gift cards

Even more deals await

The deals above only scratch the surface; I’ve only highlighted some of the most coveted products in tech. There’s a lot more in the Black Friday ad, available in full online at this link.

Also, remember that the prices above will not be available until November 19th, when Target will kickstart its Black Friday 2023 sales online.