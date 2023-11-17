Target Black Friday ad 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8, Xbox Series X, AirPods Pro 2, and other deals

It’s not just Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 ad that’s available online for you to pick and choose the deals you’ll want to grab next week. Target also released its Black Friday 2023 ad and revealed the info you need to prepare for the retailer’s shopping experience next week.
You’ll find below plenty of interesting deals on tech, including some of the year’s most exciting purchases. For example, Target’s Black Friday 2023 offer includes an Xbox X Diablo IV bundle that gamers might appreciate. There’s also a way to save up to $1,300 on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as long as you qualify for the deal.
Target Black Friday sale schedule
First, we have to discuss logistics. Target retail stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 23rd). Most locations will open their doors at 6:00 AM on Friday, November 24th.
However, Black Friday shopping mostly happens online, and Target will give you access to deals online starting on Sunday, November 19th. Sales will continue through Black Friday, and you’ll be able to shop deals online on Saturday as well.
As always with Black Friday sales, you should make up your mind fast. And you’ll probably want to grab any popular deals long before Saturday to ensure they’re in stock.
The retailer will offer free two-day shipping when spending $35 or more or using a Target RedCard. Moreover, Target will offer you same-day delivery with Shipt or free Pickup and Drive Up options.
I’ll also point out Target’s price-matching policy, which might come in handy this Black Friday season. The retailer will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase. Also, if a price goes lower at Target after Black Friday, it’ll match it. The offer covers Target purchases made from October 22nd through December 24th.
This brings us to Target’s tech and gadgets deals from the Black Friday 2023 ad. Below, you’ll find a few exciting highlights from the 75-page catalog.
Target’s best Black Friday tech deals
Consoles
- $499.99 PlayStation 5 Console Bundles
- $449.99 Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle (save $110) and get a $75 Target GiftCard
- $449.99 Xbox Series X Console (save $50) and get a $75 Target GiftCard
- $349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- $249.99 Meta Quest 2 VR headset 128GB (save $50) and get a $50 Target GiftCard
- $249.99 Xbox Series S Holiday Starter Bundle (save $50)
- $199.99 Nintendo Switch LitIsabelle’s Aloha Edition with Animal Crossing New Horizon included only at Target
TV
- $499.99 75-inch TCL 75″ UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV (save $100)
- $299.99 70-inch Westinghouse 70″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (save $220)
- $1,599.99 65-inch LG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Smart OLED TV (save $400)
- $579.99 65-inch Samsung 65″ Class CU8000 UHD 4K Smart TV (save $50)
- $449.99 65-inch LG 65″ Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $50) and get a $20 Target GiftCard
- $429.99 65-inch Samsung 65″ Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (save $50)
- $979.99 55-inch Samsung 55″ The Frame Smart 4K UHD TV (save $520)
- $299.99 55-inch Samsung 55″ Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (save $80)
- $279.99 50-inch Samsung 50 “Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (save $70)
- $249.99 50-inch VIZIO 50″ UHD HDR LED Smart TV (save $20)
- $259.99 43-inch Samsung 43″ Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (save $20)
- $249.99 43-inch LG 43″ Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $50) and get a $20 Target GiftCard
- $199.99 43-inch TCL 43″ UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV (save $50)
- $99.99 32-inch Westinghouse 32″ 720p LED Roku Smart TV (save $20)
- $39.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa Voice Remote (save $20)
- $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device (save $20)
- $19.99 Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) (save $10)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Get up to $1,300 off iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with AT&T unlimited plan and trade-in
- $1,399 Google Pixel Fold 5G 256GB (save $400)
- $799 Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB (save $200)
- $549 Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB (save $150)
- $99.99 Total by Verizon Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB prepaid smartphone (save $100)
- $59.99 Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G 32GB prepaid smartphone
- $49.99 Total by Verizon Samsung A14 5G 64GB prepaid smartphone (save $50)
- $499.99 iPad Air (5th generation) (save $100)
- $349.99 iPad (10th generation) (save $100)
- $99.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 7″ Tablet with 32GB storage (save $50)
- $79.99 Amazon Fire HD 10″ 32GB Tablet (2023 Release) (save $60)
- $54.99 Amazon Fir 7″ Kids 16GB Tablet (save $55)
Wearables
- Starting at $329.99 Apple Watch Series 9 (save $70)
- Starting at $224.99 Apple Watch Series 8 (save $175)
- Starting at $189.99 Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (save $60)
- $199.99 Google Pixel watch (save $80)
- $119.99 Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch (save $30)
- $99.95 Fitbit Charge 6 (save $60)
- $199.99 Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones (save $130)
- $189.99 AirPods Pro 2 (2nd generation) with USB-C Case (save $60)
- $169.99 Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $180)
- $149.99 Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones (save $100)
- $119.99 Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (save $130)
- $99.99 Beats Solo 3 WirelessOn-Ear Headphones (save $100)
- Starting at $29.99 AirTag pack of one or four (save 20%)
Laptops
- $649.99 MSI THIN GF63 15.6″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop (save $250)
- $349.99 HP 15.6″ FHD Laptop (save $130)
- $249.99 Acer 15.6″ Aspire 3 Laptop (save $200)
- $199.99 HP 17.3″ HD+ Touchscreen Laptop (save $150)
- $129.99 Gateway 14.1″ Laptop (save $50)
- $79.99 Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 4 (save $170)
Gift cards
Even more deals await
The deals above only scratch the surface; I’ve only highlighted some of the most coveted products in tech. There’s a lot more in the Black Friday ad, available in full online at this link.
Also, remember that the prices above will not be available until November 19th, when Target will kickstart its Black Friday 2023 sales online.