Walmart Black Friday Ad 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23, Nintendo Switch Lite, more

It’s that time of the year when we’re flooded with early Black Friday deals ahead of the main event. On that note, Black Friday is on November 24th this year, in case you need a reminder. That’s when the biggest sales will happen. So, while you might be shopping on early deals right now, you’re probably waiting to see if better sales come along.
With Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 ad now officially out, you won’t have to wonder about this retailer’s big sales this shopping season. Like other top retailers, Walmart is already running an early Black Friday event, but the main course happens next week. And you might want to subscribe to Walrmat Plus to get even faster access to online deals.
Walmart Black Friday 2023 schedule
Walmart’s Black Friday sale starts online on Wednesday, November 22nd, at 3:00 PM EST. But if you’re a Walmart Plus subscriber, you get to shop three hours earlier, starting at 12:00 PM EST.
While shopping online means you get to score Black Friday deals without having to hit a nearby Walmart location, the company will also offer sales in its retail stores. You’ll have to wait until Friday, November 24th, for those. Black Friday deals will be available in stores at 6:00 AM local time.
Regardless of how you shop on Black Friday, there’s little room for improvisation. You should have a list, and make sure you’ve checked it twice well before any Black Friday main shopping event starts. That’s where the ads come in. Below, you’ll find some of the best deals on tech from Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 ad.
Walmart’s best Black Friday tech deals
Consoles
TV
- $488 75-inch VIZIO 75″ Class V Series X 4K Smart TV
- $228 65-inch TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (save $107.85)
- $188 55-inch TCL 55″ Class 4k Roku TV (save $83.6)
- $98 onn. 43″ Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku TV
- $17 Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player (save $7.88)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Save up to $1,300 off iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with AT&T unlimited plan, trade-in, and $300 Walmart eGift Card
- Save up to $140 off prepaid phones
- $979 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB with AT&T or Verizon 36-month deal
- $1,049 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, 128GB with AT&T 36-month deal
- $799 Samsung Galaxy S23, 128GB
- $149 Samsung Galaxy A54, 128GB (save $130)
- $299 Restored iPad Pro bundle (save $300)
- $29 onn. 7″ Tablet, 32GB (2022 Model) (save $30)
Wearables
- $179 Apple Watch SE, 41mm, GPS (save $70)
- $169 AirPods Pro 2 (save $80)
- $99 Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $250.95)
Laptops and Desktops
- $499 ASUS Vivobook 15.6 laptop (save $100)
- $449 HP 14″ FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop (save $150)
- $399 Restored MacBook Air 13.3-inch bundle (save $100)
- $249 HP 15.6″, Laptop (save $130)
Wait, there’s more
Black Friday discounts on tech and gadgets are the most exciting for me. But these ads cover plenty of categories, offering plenty of interesting shopping opportunities for the Black Friday sales event.
The products in the Walmart Black Friday 2023 ad are available for purchase online right now. But you won’t get Black Friday prices until November 22nd. Also, some deals will require additional reading, like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max savings offer. Check this link for additional information. The deal will also cover the iPhone 14 series and the Galaxy S23. However, savings might be slightly different.
Check the official Walmart Black Friday ad over on Walmart’s Black Friday portal. The retailer also says more deals will be unveiled on November 20th, so you’ll want to revisit it for a refresher.