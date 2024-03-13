Click to Skip Ad
Surgeons used Apple Vision Pro to help perform spinal surgery

Mar 13th, 2024
Apple Vision Pro was used in a surgery for the first time
Image: eXeX/Cromwell Hospital

After Apple highlighted health apps that can be used with Apple Vision Pro, Business Insider reports a successful story of how the spatial computer was used to assist with two micro spinal procedures at London’s Cromwell Hospital.

This was the first time Apple Vision Pro was used for surgery. This breakthrough experiment was conducted by surgeons Mr. Fady Sedra and Mr. Syed Aftab with the eXeX software, an AI program for surgical organization and workflow optimization.

With that, surgeons in the operating room had hands-free access to documents and other information about the procedure and its workflow.

“It’s a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software within surgery, and I’m looking forward to seeing how this technology advances and the impact it can have across hospitals in the UK,” said Aftab. “Working with eXeX to use the Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference to the way we deliver care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team.”

Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

While Apple Vision Pro isn’t available in the UK at this moment, an international expansion might occur in the coming months. Interestingly enough, with the first generation of this product, Apple is testing grounds the same way it did with the Apple Watch.

Back in the day, Cupertino placed its smartwatch as a luxury product, and over the years, it has turned out to be the perfect health assistant for users who enjoy working out.

Now, with Apple Vision Pro, the company bets this product is great for productivity, gaming, and entertainment – and BGR agrees with it in our Apple Vision Pro review, although we believe you might want to touch some grass as well.

Still, these surgeons proved that Vision Pro could be an ally for medical-related interventions. Whether for study or in the operating room, this spatial computer will likely play a significant role in the B2B field and for workers in several different fields.

This article talks about:

