Apple highlights how health apps are shaping Vision Pro

With Apple Vision Pro now available for a month, it seems health apps are becoming a focus in the spatial computing era. They can take advantage of the infinite canvas in visionOS, which can benefit users in clinical settings and at home.

“We’re thrilled to see the incredible apps that developers across the healthcare community are bringing to Apple Vision Pro,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “The imagination and drive of our developers, combined with the technical capabilities of visionOS, are igniting new possibilities for physicians, frontline workers, and even students, and we can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

Apple Vision Pro health apps in action

With more than one million Americans receiving a knee or hip replacement surgery every year, Stryker’s Majo SmartRobotics for total hip, total knee, and partial knee replacements can help lead to better patient outcomes like less pain and shorter recovery times compared to traditional joint replacement surgeries. The new myMako app allows surgeons to visualize and review patients’ Mako surgical plans at any time and with a level of precision that didn’t exist.

Image source: Apple Inc.

CyranoHealth, for example, utilizes spatial computing to help healthcare workers improve their skills related to new medical equipment, like medical infusion pumps, helping improve confidence and reduce anxiety for frontline workers.

Additional apps in surgical planning and education for Apple Vision Pro include:

Fundamental Surgery, which delivers surgical training through spatial computing for Apple Vision Pro.

CollaboratOR 3D by KARL STORZ, which enhances surgical learning opportunities while allowing teams to scale their training efforts.

Elsevier’s Complete HeartX, designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, which provides a captivating experience as it delves into the intricacies of the human body to create a realistic and engaging learning environment.

Insight Heart, which lets users understand the human heart like never before. With ARKit, users can easily scan their physical surroundings, visualize 3D hearts using CT data, and explore various heart conditions.

Image source: Apple Inc

Cinematic Reality allows surgeons, medical students, and patients to view immersive, interactive holograms of the human body captured through medical scans in their real-world environment. Using Metal and the power of the M2 processor, the app integrates advanced path-tracing technology, simulating light interactions with virtual objects to deliver breathtakingly realistic lighting and reflections.

Wrap up

These are some of the several Apple Vision Pro health apps available. They are all helping healthcare workers improve their expertise while empowering users with more data. Apple highlights all these apps in a blog post.