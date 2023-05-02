Stop using these passwords right now, as they can be cracked in under a second

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ahead of World Password Day, NordPass released the most common passwords on the internet in 2022. What’s interesting about this study is that 83% of the 20 most used passwords can be cracked in less than one second. That means your email, social media platforms, and computer could be at risk if you use any of these passwords.

NordPass says the list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents with a 3TB database evaluated. Although the study includes 30 countries, there is specific information about the US.

The most common password in the US is “guest,” used by more than 127,000 people. This code takes 10 seconds to be cracked. Here it is along with the other top nine codes that are used most often. And, surprisingly, they can often be cracked in under a second:

guest 123456 password 12345 a1b2c3 123456789 Password1 1234 abc123 12345678

NordPass also gives password lists of popular categories such as fashion brands, sports, movies, artists, and more that people use – and are also easily cracked down on. That said, it’s also a good deal to avoid codes like “tiffany,” “leon,” “u2,” “mini,” and “fish.”

The company also lists a few tips and tricks to make sure users can keep their data safe:

Long and complex codes: A complex password contains at least 12 characters and a variety of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Don’t reuse passwords: A single code for multiple accounts makes a hacker’s job that much easier. If only one of the accounts is compromised, all of your other accounts become jeopardized. Audit your accounts: Regularly check which accounts you’re still using and which you no longer access. Unused accounts can put your security online at risk because you may not notice when they get breached. Check password strength and update regularly: Regularly assess your password health. Identify weak, reused, or old passwords and fortify your online security with new, complex ones.

Last but not least, NordPass suggests users have a password manager. While there are several paid options, Apple, for example, offers it for free with every iPhone. NordPass also has a code generator that creates unique codes that you can decide their length and what it will have here.