Steve Jobs Archive releases free book collecting Jobs’ speeches, interviews, and more

Early in April, the Steve Jobs Archive announced it would release a free book with speeches from Apple’s founder. Now, Make Something Wonderful – Steve Jobs in his own words is available to everyone on Apple Books, the Libby app, and online in your browser.

The Steve Jobs Archive says this book is a “curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work.”

In the book, Steve Jobs shares his perspective on his childhood, launching and being pushed out of Apple, his time with Pixar and NeXT, and his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

The introduction of this book is made by his widow Laurene Powell Jobs and edited by Leslie Berlin. The Steve Jobs Archive says this “beautiful handbook is designed to inspire readers to make their own ‘wonderful somethings’ that move the world forward.”

The phrase, which gives the name to the book, was said by Steve Jobs at a staff update shortly after the iPhone launch. One employee asked how the company would keep its culture and brand intact as it grew, and Steve said: by making great products.

This Archive launched in September 2022 as a repository of Apple’s founder-related materials, which include never-before-seen videos and emails. Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive, Tim Cook, and more are behind this project.

According to the website, The Steve Jobs Archive is the “authoritative home for Steve’s story and a resource to help new generations make their own mark.” You can download Make Something Wonderful – Steve Jobs in his own words for free here.