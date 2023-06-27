Stardew Valley might give Apple Arcade the boost it needs

Apple Arcade is about to get one of the most celebrated games of recent years: Stardew Valley. As noted by The Verge, alongside this legendary farming game, Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing will also be landing on the platform in July.

In order, Slay the Spire will be available on July 7th, Ridiculous Fishing on July 14th, and Stardew Valley on July 21st. Although Apple doesn’t always promote its new titles with press releases and media awareness, it’s possible to follow the games coming soon on the Arcade tab on the App Store.

iOS users can actually already purchase Stardew Valley for iPhone and iPad for $4.99, which is the same as the monthly subscription price for Apple Arcade.

Released in 2016, Stardew Valley is available pretty much everywhere, and it’s a game that you can enjoy for hundreds of hours. On the app’s page, the developers say it offers mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple control options.

With the game, you can:

Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm

Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops, and design your farm your way

Customize your farmer and home! With hundreds of options to choose from

Settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates

Become part of the community by taking part in seasonal festivals and villager quests

Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure

Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots or go crabbing by the seaside

Forage, grow crops, and produce artisan goods to cook up as a delicious meal

And more!

Stardew Valley will join other praised indie games and older fan favorites on Apple Arcade, such as Angry Bird, Cut the Rope, Fruit Ninja, Temple Run, and more.

Since 2019, Apple has bet big on Arcade. With over 200 games now, the company offers this service alongside Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and 50GB of iCloud storage in the cheapest Apple One tier. With most games available on every Apple platform, it seems that it still hasn’t hit its mark, which happened for Apple TV Plus with Ted Lasso.

Although Apple Arcade has titles for every kind of player, maybe it’s time for the company to buy a studio and offer some original content that can truly take advantage of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as the current strategy doesn’t seem to make this gaming streaming service big enough.

You can already pre-save Stardew Valley on Apple Arcade here.