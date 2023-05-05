7 best Apple Arcade games to play on your iPhone in 2023

Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming subscription service. Launched in 2019, the platform has more than 200 games and, more recently, it got 20 new titles that help make this subscription even more appealing. Here are my picks for the 7 best Apple Arcade games to play on your iPhone right now.

Fantasian

This Apple Arcade game is a masterpiece. Made by Final Fantasy’s creator, Fantasian is an RPG set against a backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters. Each has been crafted by the masters of the Japanese “Tokusatsu,” or the special effects industry. You can find it here with an Apple Arcade subscription in the App Store.

Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways is one of my favorite games ever since it’s been available on the Apple Arcade subscription. It’s all about drawing the roads that support a growing city. The devs behind the game say you “build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis.” As the player, you can “redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands.” Even being years old, the developers still update the app with new challenges and cities to work in. You can find it here in the App Store.

Temple Run+

Oh, the 2010’s nostalgia. Temple Run reminds me of everything I used to love about my old iPhone 5. Now with a larger display and ProMotion support, you can escape the monsters and collect as many coins as possible in an Indiana Jone’s-like character. As you improve your gears, you can also select new characters to play with, compete in weekly competitions, and finish your goals. For those who missed the good old iOS games, TempleRun+ is one of the best offerings in the Apple Arcade catalog. You can find it here in the App Store.

Monument Valley 2+

Monument Valley is another franchise that pushed Apple devices’ limits with beauty and puzzling challenges. In this Apple Arcade version, you embark on this mother and her child’s journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and exploring stunning environments while manipulating the architecture to guide them. You can find it here in the App Store.

Snake.io+

One of the game apps I hated to love was Snake.io. A few years ago, I was 100% into this game that wanted me to collect pellets to grow the snake bigger against the competition. The downside was the massive amount of ads, which almost wanted to force users to pay not to feature them anymore. Fortunately, you can enjoy a revamped game version with no ads in this Apple Arcade version. You can find it here in the App Store.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

Another console-level game available on Apple Arcade is NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition. You can enjoy a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience with commentary from National Basketball Association with play-by-play announcers, sideline and color analysts such as Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, Steve Smith, Doris Burke, Clark Kellogg, Brent Barry, and David Aldridge. Complete challenges and earn points to see who’s really the greatest finisher, shooter, playmaker, or defenseman in the NBA. You can find it here in the App Store.

Angry Birds Reloaded

For the original fans of Angry Birds, this Apple Arcade title brings all the joy of playing the original game but without that gotcha mechanism. You can enjoy old and new levels with Red, Chuck Bomb, SIlver, and the rest o the gang with no ads or in-app purchases. You can find it here in the App Store.

Best Apple Arcade games to play in 2023 wrap up

These are seven of many Apple Arcade games available. A subscription costs $4.99/mo, but you can also get the service by subscribing to the Apple One bundle. Don’t forget to check the App Store, tap the Arcade tab, and discover the latest releases.