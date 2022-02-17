Sony’s Treat Codes contest: Enter to win a free PS5 with these codes

Finding a PS5 in the wild is virtually impossible. Fifteen months after launch, the console is still sold out everywhere, with scalpers asking for upwards of $800. There’s no telling when Sony will be able to meet demand, but in the meantime, the company is hosting a contest which will give participants an opportunity to win a free PS5.

How to win a free PS5 from Sony

Earlier this week, Sony debuted its Treat Codes contest. As of February 15th, Sony has been distributing a series of unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs. The codes can appear “online, on social media channels, and in unexpected places around the world, such as high-profile events involving sports, gaming, film, and music.”

Participating in the contest is simple. Once you find your first code, head to the Treat Codes page on Sony’s website, log in to your PlayStation Network account, and enter the code. Be sure to accept the Terms and Conditions first, or you won’t be able to participate. After you enter the code, you will have to answer a trivia question to complete your entry.

As Sony explains in an FAQ, each contestant can only submit one entry per code. If you find every code, you can enter up to 14 times. Sony will give away nine consoles per code, which means that 126 contestants in all will receive a PS5 when the contest is over.

PS5 Treat Codes contest answers

If you’d prefer to go on a scavenger hunt for all of the Treat Codes, we wish you the best of luck. If you’d rather just have the answers all in one place, we’ve got you covered. Below are all of the Treat Codes that you can submit to potentially win a free PS5. As for the answers to the questions, it’s best to do your own research:

Treat Codes #1

L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, Left D-pad, Right D-pad, R2, Square Question : During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS4 console globally?



Treat Codes #2

L2, R2, Triangle, R1, L1, Circle, Left D-pad, X, Square, Right D-pad Question : During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS4 console globally?



Treat Codes #3

Triangle, R2, Left D-pad, Circle, L2, Right D-pad, X, L1, R1, Square Question : During December 2021, how many hours did players play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End globally (PS5, PS4)?



Treat Codes #4

L1, Triangle, L2, Right D-pad, R2, Circle, Left D-pad, X, Square, R1 Question : During December 2021, how many hours did players play ‘NBA 2K22’ globally? (PS5 and PS4)



Treat Codes #5

Triangle, Circle, L1, Right D-pad, X, Left D-pad, R1, Square, L2, Right D-pad Question : During December 2021, how many hours did players play “Horizon Zero Dawn” globally? (PS5 and PS4)



Treat Codes #6

R1, Triangle, R2, L2, Circle, Left D-pad, X, L1, Right D-pad, Square Question : During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS5 console globally?



We’ll continue to add to this list as more Treat Codes are discovered. Meanwhile, keep your eyes peeled for new codes between now and February 28th. You have until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on March 7th to input the codes and answer the questions.