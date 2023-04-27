Sony is finally bringing the PlayStation VR2 to store shelves

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been holding off buying the PlayStation VR2 because you’ve wanted to get a look at it in your local Best Buy, that day may soon be coming.

When Sony originally released the PlayStation VR2 back in February, the company offered it exclusively through the PlayStation online store. It’s remained that way since then, costing customers the full $549 price tag without ever getting to get their hands on it before purchase. As noted by Engadget, those days are over!

Today, the company announced that the PlayStation VR2 “will soon be in stock at local retailers.” While the company says that customers can check their local retailer for availability, it did not specify exactly on what date third-party retailer partners will actually start carrying the headset.

PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse. Check your local retailer for availability.



More on PS VR2: https://t.co/TiSFxroszM pic.twitter.com/79g8PsDCye — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2023

The PlayStation VR2 is a major upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience.

It costs a whopping $549, $50 more than the cost of the disc version of the PS5. Keep in mind that you’ll also need a PS5 to use the headset, setting you up for at least a $1000 investment before even buying your first game. Despite that steep price, the general feedback on the new headset has been mostly positive. The PSVR version of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Call of the Mountain are especially incredible.

As the PlayStation VR2 starts to make its way to retailers, Meta just announced a software update for the Quest and Quest Pro that brings a new Supervision Tool for parents, more advanced camera settings, and the ability to capture stereo audio when recording a video. It also adds the ability to watch Twitch through the Quest browser and support for WiFi 6E for the Pro headset.