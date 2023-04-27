You can now watch Twitch in VR with the Meta Quest

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch your favorite streamer while chilling in virtual reality, Meta is making your dream a reality.

In a blog post, Meta announced that it is rolling out the latest software update for the Meta Quest and Meta Quest Pro. Version 53 adds a number of new features, including a new Supervision Tool for parents, more advanced camera settings, and the ability to capture stereo audio when recording a video.

In addition to those updates, users will now be able to log in to Twitch through the Meta Quest browser. The company says that users will now be able to not only watch their favorite streamers on the platform but chat, follow, and subscribe as well. Meta says that interacting with Twitch “should be seamless now.” While it’s not as nice as a standalone Twitch app, it’s still nice to be able to actually use the service.

The company is also rolling out support for WiFi 6E on the Meta Quest Pro headset. Meta says that if you have an internet connection, modem, and router that can support it, you’ll be able to achieve download speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps on the headset.

Enjoy faster downloads and streaming, sure—but more importantly you’ll have an even faster connection to your local PC for remote desktop streaming. That’ll come in handy whether you’re knocking out some work in Meta Horizon Workrooms or Immersed, or enjoying Asgard’s Wrath or BONEWORKS wirelessly via Air Link.

The latest update also adds the ability for the Meta Quest and Meta Quest Pro to install all app and game updates while the headset is shutting down. For anyone who has turned on their headset to find out that the game they want to play needs an update, this will hopefully remove that annoyance. The company says that users “can simply take off your headset, plug it in, and go about your business while the headset does its thing.”

The update comes a couple of months after Meta cut the price of its Quest Pro headset by $500.