Meta cuts the price of its Quest Pro headset by $500 just months after launch

Sales of the Meta Quest Pro seemingly aren’t going very well.

Meta launched the Quest Pro headset back in November 2022 for a starting price of $1499. Just over four months since the launch of the virtual and mixed reality headset, the company is backpedaling and cutting the starting price of the Quest Pro by $500 to a new starting price of $999.

The company announced the change in a blog post, saying that the price decrease will occur starting on Sunday, March 5th. The Quest 2 is also getting a price decrease for the 256GB storage option, dropping from its current price of $499 to a new price of $429. That will make it just $30 more than the 128GB storage configuration, which is not getting a price cut — no return to a starting price of $299 for anyone who was hoping.

Specifically, the price drop for the Meta Quest Pro will occur on March 5th in the United States and Canada and March 15th for other countries. For the Meta Quest 2, which recently got a GPU boost, the price change will occur on March 5th for “Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.”

The company says that it is decreasing prices as part of its mission to “create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.” For the Quest Pro price drop, Meta says it is doing so to make its “industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world.”

While Meta is certainly pushing the news as a positive, and it certainly will be for anyone who actually purchases one of the headsets, it also raises questions about the sales performance of the headsets. Despite losing billions since they launched, the company continues to move forward with plans to release the Meta Quest 3 later this year.