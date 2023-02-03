The Meta Quest 3 is getting a better mixed-reality experience

Mark Zuckerberg is starting to drop hints at what we can expect from the third generation of the Meta Quest, the company’s virtual reality headset targeted at consumers.

As reported by UploadVR, on the company’s recent earnings call, the Meta CEO talked a little about what’s coming with the Meta Quest 3. Specifically, Zuckerberg was talking about Meta Reality, the company’s mixed reality technology that launched with the Meta Quest Pro earlier this year.

While talking about that, the CEO mentioned that it would be coming to the “next generation consumer headset” launching later this year. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know Zuckerberg is talking about the Meta Quest 3.

“The MR [mixed reality] ecosystem is relatively new, but I think it’s going to grow a lot in the next few years…Later this year, we’re going to launch our next generation consumer headset, which will feature Meta Reality as well, and I expect that this is going to establish this technology as the baseline for all headsets going forward, and eventually of course for AR glasses as well.”

Zuckerberg already confirmed that the Meta Quest 3 would launch in 2023. At the company’s last earnings call in 2022, the CEO said that it would be launching the headset next year despite the company facing as much as $10 billion in losses on the metaverse so far. Even with that grim performance, Zuckerberg said that he has no plans to stop investment in the area.

“There’s a difference between something being experimental and not knowing how good it’s going to end up being. The metaverse work is a longer term set of efforts that we’re working on. But, I don’t know, I think that is going to end up working too.”

Despite that announcement setting the stage for the end of the Quest 2’s run as the newest generation, Meta recently gave the current generation a GPU boost, a nice quality-of-life upgrade for developers to take advantage of.