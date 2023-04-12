Peacock launches on Meta Quest and promises a VR experience for The Office

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Haven’t picked up your Meta Quest headset in a while? Now might be the time to give it another go.

In a blog post, Meta announced that Peacock is officially launching its app for the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. Starting today, Peacock subscribers will be able to watch the streaming service in virtual reality. That means you’ll get to enjoy The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Yellowstone in a virtual movie environment. It can be a good time if you want to mimic having a gigantic screen.

If you don’t want the full movie theater experience, Peacock says that you will also be able to “multitask by watching multiple screens at once and stream Peacock content while browsing the internet or using other apps.”

The company also says that it is planning to launch a number of VR experiences in Horizon Worlds, promising an experience where you can tour the Dunder Mifflin office.

The launch of Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro is part of a broader, previously announced three-year partnership with NBC Universal that will bring experiences across a variety of NBCU IP, including Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights and The Office to immersive environments like Horizon Worlds and Avatars Store. For instance, later this year you’ll be able to watch The Office on Peacock on a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headset, and then interact with The Office in VR in Horizon Worlds.

To celebrate the launch, Peacock is also giving away three months of Peacock Premium for free to existing Meta Quest owners and 12 months to people who purchase a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro by April 11, 2024.

The announcement comes about a month after Meta reduced the price of the Quest Pro headset by $500 for one configuration. Meta is also expected to announce the Meta Quest 3 this fall.